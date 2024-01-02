Waters logged 26 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Oklahoma City's 111-117 loss to Maine on Wednesday

Waters led the team with 26 points despite being third on the team with 13 field-goal attempts. He was productive from distance, connecting on five of nine three-point attempts.