Waters (foot) finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Friday's 121-117 loss to the Pacers.

Waters recaptured a spot in the Thunder rotation after missing the previous three games while recovering from left foot plantar fasciitis. The third-year wing has now received double-digit minutes in five consecutive appearances and is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.8 assists per game over that stretch.