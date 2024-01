Waters logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Oklahoma City's 114-91 win over Mexico City.

Waters led the Blue in points for the second consecutive game. He was efficient as he hit 50% of his field goal attempts. Waters also made a defensive impact, leading the team with three blocks.