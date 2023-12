Waters logged 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes Dec. 8 in the G League Oklahoma City's 135-114 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Waters was second on the team with 25 points. As one of the Thunder's two-way players, Waters will likely continue to move back and forth between the G League and NBA throughout the season.