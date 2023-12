Waters logged 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Oklahoma City's 114-135 loss to Osceola on Friday.

Waters was second on the team with 25 points as he led the team with 21 shots taken. Despite the scoring performance, he was ineffective from three-point range connecting on only two of his 10 attempts.