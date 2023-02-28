The Thunder recalled Waters from the G League on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Waters was sent to the G League earlier in the day to presumably get in a practice session with the Blue, but he's back with the parent organization ahead of the evening's tilt. Waters played 17 minutes during Sunday's game versus the Kings and performed well -- notching 12 points, seven boards, two steals and an assist over 17 minutes -- and he could see some minutes again Tuesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined.