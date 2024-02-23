The Thunder recalled Waters from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.
Waters will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. While the 26-year-old guard will be available for Friday's matchup with Washington, he's unlikely to receive significant playing time.
