Waters agreed Friday with the Thunder on a one-year, two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Though Oklahoma City chose to decline Waters' $1.93 million team option for 2023-24 heading into the start of free agency earlier this offseason, the 26-year-old wing will ultimately stick around with the Thunder as one of the team's three two-way players. A career 36 percent shooter from downtown over 66 appearances with the Thunder the past two seasons, Waters will likely face a tougher path to playing time in 2023-24 after Oklahoma City lost none of its key rotation players from the past season while adding rookies Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic and returning 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren from injury.