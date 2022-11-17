Waters chipped in nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 victory over the Wizards.

In his first game with the Thunder since Oct. 23, Waters had a productive night and scored a season-high nine points. He appeared in three contests for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League between appearances for the Thunder. The 25-year-old produced 8.0 points per game and made 36.3 percent of his three-point tries in 25 games last season for the Thunder and looks to return to that level of performance with his return to the team.