The Thunder assigned Waters to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Even though he was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, Waters will still be subject to occasional assignments to the G League due his standing as a young player who isn't a staple of the Thunder's rotation. He should get the chance to play big minutes for the Blue in their home game Tuesday versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 12 p.m. ET, but Waters could be called back up to the Thunder ahead of the NBA squad's matchup with the Kings at 8 p.m. ET.