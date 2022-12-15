Waters finished with 25 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Waters helped carry the offensive load for the Blue, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also being a sniper from deep, leading the team in three-pointers made. However, he lacked aggressiveness in the paint, finishing with no free-throw attempts and only two rebounds. The lack of rebounding was one of the key factors that led the Blue to get blown out by Salt Lake.