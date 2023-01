Waters finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Waters showcased his full offensively ability against Stockton, leading the Blue in points while also hauling in some rebounds. However, he did struggle from deep which was one of the reasons Oklahoma City was unable to come home with the win.