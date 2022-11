Waters finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt) three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Even though Waters was the second-leading scorer for the Blue, he was inefficient missing eight from deep. If he controls his shot selection, expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main frontcourt options for Oklahoma City.