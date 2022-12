Waters finished with 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Waters stepped up to the plate for the Blue finishing as one of the leading scorers while also being a threat from deep. Expect him to continue to be productive as one of the main guards for Oklahoma City.