Waters (lower back spasms) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Waters will finish Wednesday's tilt scoreless with two rebounds, an assist and a block over five minutes. Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are likely candidates to receive more action for the rest of the contest. Waters' next chance to play will come Saturday against the 76ers.