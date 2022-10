Waters will not play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a two-way player limit of 50 games played, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Waters played 14 minutes against the Timberwolves, though he supplied just three points. However, he's only allowed to play in a maximum of 50 games, so the rebuilding Thunder will space out his usage. Waters could retake the floor in Thursday's rematch with the Clippers.