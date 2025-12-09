Dort (adductor) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

A right adductor strain cost Dort three straight games, but his omission from the injury report puts him in position to return Wednesday. The expectation is that the 26-year-old will rejoin the starting lineup, which would likely send Jaylin Williams to the second unit. For the campaign, Dort has averaged 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.1 minutes per game over 15 outings.