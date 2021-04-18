Dort (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Dort had been dealing with a right hip strain leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he'll still be available for the Thunder. In his last three appearances, Dort averaged 27.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drops 26 in losing effort•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Clear of injury report•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Out with sore shoulder•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores career-high 42 points•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 15 in return•