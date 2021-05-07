Dort (hip) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Although nursing a strained right hip, Dort will start his third straight matchup. The guard is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across his past nine games played.
