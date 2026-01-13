Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to left foot soreness.
The Thunder are listing Dort as a late addition to the injury report, which bodes poorly for the swingman's chances of playing. If Dort cannot suit up, Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins stand out as the most likely candidates to replace him in the starting lineup Tuesday.
