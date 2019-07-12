Dort managed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 15 minutes during the Thunder's 92-87 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Dort has seemingly taken to summer league play with a chip on his shoulder after going undrafted this past June. The Arizona State product is now averaging 9.3 points (on 50.0 percent shooting) and 1.8 rebounds across just 16.8 minutes during four games in Las Vegas, with his efficiency particularly standing out.