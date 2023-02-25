Dort ended with 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns.

Dort struggled from the field and finished with an equal number of points and field-goal attempts, but he contributed in other categories and recorded a second straight double-double after his 11-point, 11-rebound outing against the Jazz on Thursday. Dort seems to have recovered his starting role after missing six games in a row between Jan. 27 and Feb. 7, and he's averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 boards per contest in his last four appearances with the first unit.