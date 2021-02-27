Dort scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Dort didn't need to repeat his game-ending heroics, but did manage to drill four triples for the second consecutive contest. He also reached double-digit points for the 10th consecutive game and is averaging 15.8 points in the span. However, he's lagged behind in most other areas in that same span by averaging 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks while shooting only 38.6 percent from the field.