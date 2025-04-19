Dort (knee) is available Sunday for Game 1 of the Thunder's first-round playoff series versus the Grizzlies.

Dort missed the final three games of the regular season due to right patellofemoral injury management, but his absences were likely just precautionary with Oklahoma City already having clinched the league's best record by that point. Dort averaged 29.2 minutes per game over his 71 appearances in the regular season, but he could see a boost in playing time as the Thunder likely shorten their rotation in the postseason.