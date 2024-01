Dort (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Dort was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a sore left ankle but participated in the team's morning shootaround and has officially been cleared to suit up against the Nuggets. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in his last five appearances, averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.