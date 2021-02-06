Dort (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Dort missed Friday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness, but he's feeling improved and will play Saturday. In 27.9 minutes per game, Dort is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play Friday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Regains shooting touch•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Goes for 19 points•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Strong performance in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Impressive on both ends of court•