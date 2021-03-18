Dort (toe) is available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Dort missed the last two games due to a sprained left toe, but he'll be back in action against the Hawks on Thursday. Across his past five appearances, Dort has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 28.0 minutes per game.
