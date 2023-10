Dort will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder reports.

The Thunder will have their usual starting lineup for Tuesday's game after they all sat out Sunday's contest. Per Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com, the Thunder are looking to ramp up their key players ahead of the regular season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Dort and others see ample minutes Tuesday, as well as Thursday against the Pistons.