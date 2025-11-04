Dort (illness) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Dort missed Sunday's win over the Pelicans due to illness, though he'll return for Tuesday's contest. The 26-year-old swingman has had a rough start to the season on the offensive end, averaging 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 30.0 percent from the field in 34.7 minutes per game across six regular-season appearances.