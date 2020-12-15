Dort (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort will be ready for his preseason debut after a strong close to the 2019-20 season in the bubble. The 21-year-old looks to be the starter at small forward for this rebuilding Oklahoma City team.
