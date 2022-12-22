Dort accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Dort had an average shooting night and turned in his usual production on the glass and as a passer. The Arizona State product has scored in double figures in five of his last six matchups, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over this stretch.
