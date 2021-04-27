Dort will start Tuesday's game against Boston, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort has been in and out of the lineup on a near-game-by-game basis over the last few weeks, and that trend looks like it will continue as the Thunder wind down a rebuilding season. After sitting Monday's lopsided loss to Philly, Dort will return to the lineup at his customary shooting guard spot Tuesday.
