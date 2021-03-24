Dort will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
As expected, Dort will return to the starting five after a one-game absence. This month, he's averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.3 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 23 in win over Rockets•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Final two years guaranteed•