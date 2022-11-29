Dort had 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Dort was held to three points on 1-for-4 shooting Saturday against the Rockets, but he looked much improved Monday as he contributed across the board and put together his best passing night since Nov. 5 against Milwaukee (seven assists). The 23-year-old has scored in double figures in four of his last five matchups and is averaging 13.7 points through 21 games this season.