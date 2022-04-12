Dort (shoulder) said Tuesday that his rehab is going well, and he'll be back to 100 percent in two or three months, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Dort underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder at the beginning of March, which ended his 2021-22 campaign. The 22-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.6 minutes per game across 51 appearances. Given the two-to-three month timeline, Dort shouldn't have any limitations heading into the 2022-23 season, which is the final year of his three-year deal with Oklahoma City.