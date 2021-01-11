Dort finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three boards and one steal in 25 minutes of a 129-116 win against the Nets on Sunday.

Dort turned in a double-digit scoring effort for the fifth time this season, but just the second time in his last six games. The second year man has doubled his scoring average from the previous season, thanks in part to much-improved shooting from the field. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.