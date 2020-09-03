Dort tallied 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Rockets.

Dort exploded for a career-high 30 points, shocking the world with his offensive exploits. Prior to Wednesday's performance, Dort had scored in double-digits only seven times this season. Not only was Dort dominant on the offensive end, but he also limited James Harden to just 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting. While this is a clear outlier for Dort, it does demonstrate an ability to get hot at times. His defensive prowess is likely to keep him on the floor next season and if the offense continues to grow, he could be worth a look late in drafts next season.