Dort (knee) returned to Thursday's game against Indiana, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dort made a quick trip to the locker room after suffering a knee injury only a few minutes into Thursday's matchup, but he was quickly cleared to return by the team's medical staff.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Walks to locker room•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Minimal impact vs. Orlando•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Plays well in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Back on track Friday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drops season-low point total in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Flirts with double-double in vwin•