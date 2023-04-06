Dort (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus Utah.
Dort has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a 27th straight game. Over his past five appearances, the fourth-year wing has averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Posts 20 points, three steals•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Excels at charity stripe in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Inefficient in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Pops for 20 in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Reaches 20-point threshold•