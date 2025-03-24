Dort (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dort will return to action following a three-game absence due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.
