Dort (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dort will return to action following a three-game absence due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.