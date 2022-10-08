Dort (concussion) has cleared protocols and will play in Sunday's preseason game against Ra'anana Maccabi, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Dort suffered a concussion near the start of camp and has yet to play in an exhibition, which will change Sunday. He signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension over the summer.
