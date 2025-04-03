Dort totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over Detroit.

Dort finished just three rebounds shy of recording a double-double in this matchup, and the defensive specialist continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Thunder every time he steps on the hardwood. Dort has scored in double digits in eight of his 13 appearances since the beginning of March. While he often occupies a secondary role on the Thunder's offensive scheme, he continues to find ways to contribute on a regular basis. Over that 13-game stretch, Dort is averaging 11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but Dort should remain valuable in most formats, particularly in category-based leagues.