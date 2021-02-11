Dort scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and chipped in five rebounds, four assists and two steals versus the Lakers in an overtime loss Wednesday.

Dort's performance wasn't a game-changer, but it was nice to see him put together a relatively strong effort following an eight-game stretch during which he averaged only 7.4 points on 27.6 percent shooting. The second-year wingman enjoyed a brief surge of popularity in fantasy leagues earlier in the campaign, but his overall per-game averages of 11.7 points and 3.3 boards, along with his 41.3 percent field-goal rate, leave much to be desired.