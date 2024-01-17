Dort ended Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes.

Dort didn't offer much in terms of peripheral stats, but he put up his highest point total since he scored 20 against Minnesota on Dec. 26. All but one of the fifth-year forward's buckets came from three-point range, which has been a theme for him of late. Over his past five games, Dort is averaging 3.0 triples per contest on 50.0 percent shooting from deep, with 45 of his 67 total points over that span coming on three-pointers.