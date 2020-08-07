Dort posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-92 loss to the Grizzlies.

Friday's performance was Dort's second-highest scoring outing of the season and his second-most made threes of the season. His previous highs were set in the same game, Jan. 29 against the Kings, where Dort popped for 23 points on four three-pointers, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes. While Dort's role isn't that of a scorer, he's totaled a solid 40 points across the past three games.