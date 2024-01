Dort is questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver due to left ankle soreness, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dort has missed just two games this season, but he joins an extended list of Thunder players that could be unavailable Wednesday against Denver. Jalen Williams (ankle) and Isaiah Joe (sternum) have already been ruled out, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) and Chet Holmgren (ankle) are listed as questionable.