Dort hasn't played since Jan. 5 due to a knee injury.

The extent of Dort's injury remains unclear at this time, and there's no available timetable for his return. The 20-year-old is averaging 19.5 points on 44.0 percent shooting along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 31.9 minutes per game through 13 games this season. Anthony Roberson and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell have picked up some extra minutes off the bench during Dort's absence.