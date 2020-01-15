Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Dealing with knee injury
Dort hasn't played since Jan. 5 due to a knee injury.
The extent of Dort's injury remains unclear at this time, and there's no available timetable for his return. The 20-year-old is averaging 19.5 points on 44.0 percent shooting along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 31.9 minutes per game through 13 games this season. Anthony Roberson and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell have picked up some extra minutes off the bench during Dort's absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Plays 12 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Gets first NBA basket•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Paces team in scoring•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Double-double in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...