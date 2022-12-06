Dort racked up 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

The double-double was the first of the season for the fourth-year forward. Dort still isn't quite matching last year's scoring pace as he isn't taking as many shots, but his efficiency has improved in recent weeks. Over his last 12 games, the 23-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 boards, 2.1 assists and 2.1 threes while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from long range -- both of which would be career highs if he maintained that pace over a full campaign.