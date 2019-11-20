Dort registerd 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes of G League action Tuesday against the Vipers.

It wasn't Dort's finest shooting effort, making 25 percent from the field and 67 percent from the charity stripe, but he found other ways to contribute. His ten rebounds earned him his first double-double on the year, and his two steals were a season-high as well.