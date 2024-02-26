Dort racked up 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 victory over Houston.

The fifth-year forward has seen his scoring totals bounce around of late, but Dort has remained a consistent threat from long range. He's drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games and eight of the last nine, averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch, while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 49.0 percent (25-for-51) from beyond the arc.